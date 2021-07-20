Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rises By 27.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLTZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.