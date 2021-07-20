TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 603,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. Research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

