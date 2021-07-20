Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

