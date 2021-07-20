IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $669.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $670.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.