Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $20,151,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders have sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock valued at $586,272,267 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

