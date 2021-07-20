Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $308.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.01. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.63 and a 52 week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

