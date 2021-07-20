Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Orange by 185.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.28. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

