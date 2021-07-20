Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

