Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 110.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 179.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

