Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cohen & Steers worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $6,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

