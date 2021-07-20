Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.