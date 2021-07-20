UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley Sells 60,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UNH stock opened at $409.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

