Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 36,269 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

