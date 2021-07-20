Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of PHICU stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.