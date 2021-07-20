Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $19,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,868 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,777,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $10,028,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CRIS stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

