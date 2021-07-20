Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $247,000 in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

