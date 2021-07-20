Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $460.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

