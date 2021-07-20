Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 134.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of Fate Therapeutics worth $51,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 109,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 58,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,543,200.00. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,360 shares of company stock worth $7,554,176. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

