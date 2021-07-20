Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $49,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69.

