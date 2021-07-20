Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells 38,559 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,265,506.38. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 389.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

