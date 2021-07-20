Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells 38,559 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,265,506.38. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 389.15 and a beta of 2.14.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
