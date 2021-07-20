Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.27.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

