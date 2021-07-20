Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

