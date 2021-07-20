Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 259,626 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Immunovant worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Immunovant by 128.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

IMVT opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

