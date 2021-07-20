3,869 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,035,589.05. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

