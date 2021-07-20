MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $161.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.26.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.