MML Investors Services LLC Buys 384 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $278.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

