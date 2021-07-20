MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10,037.6% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 67,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 789,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 225,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 95,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $4,109,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

