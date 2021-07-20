AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,584.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,470.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,612.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,944 shares of company stock worth $59,280,778 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

