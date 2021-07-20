MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

