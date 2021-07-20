Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,689 shares of company stock worth $7,048,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

