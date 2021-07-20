Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ANGPY opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

