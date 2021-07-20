Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AUKNY opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

