Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AUKNY opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
About Auckland International Airport
