Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,656.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39.
About Asahi Group
