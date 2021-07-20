Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,656.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

