Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.