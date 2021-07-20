Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Funko by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Funko by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $79,272.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNKO stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $868.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

