Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Major Shareholder Sells $11,802.00 in Stock

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves sold 42,150 shares of Cell MedX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $11,802.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMXC stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. Cell MedX Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

