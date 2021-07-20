Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 166,204 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 166,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

