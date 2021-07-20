Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

