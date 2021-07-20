Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Ambarella worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

