Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,479,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.