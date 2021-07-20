Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

