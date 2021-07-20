UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Calix worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.