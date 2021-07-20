Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,543 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 123.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CMLS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

