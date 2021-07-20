Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 117 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Integer were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Integer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

