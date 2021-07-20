Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) CAO Sells 7,116 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) CAO Ryan D. Taylor sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92.

PLTR stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.