The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 1,054 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

