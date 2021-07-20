Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Insider Sells $26,157.56 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

