Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $179,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.52. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.