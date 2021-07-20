Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 779 ($10.18).

PHNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,161.53. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 649.20 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

