Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

